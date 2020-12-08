Good for Sale
Maciej Nowak

Clayio - set of 3d icons for your iPhone | #3 Messenger

Maciej Nowak
Maciej Nowak
  • Save
Clayio - set of 3d icons for your iPhone | #3 Messenger animations iconography messenger icon design icon packs icon set icons render branding logo icon iphone ios app animation ux ui design icon pack
Download color palette
  1. Messenger-Dribbble-1600x1200.mp4
  2. dribbble cover.png

Clayio | set of 3d icons for your iPhone

Price
Free
Get for free
Available on designbuddy.io
Good for sale
Clayio | set of 3d icons for your iPhone

Hello 👋!

New update from Clayio project.

I know how often you are clicking this icon. With 3D version of that beauty this moment can be even more fun. Let's do the backflip together.

___________________________________________________

This and other icons will be available to download soon.

Interested in release date of icon set? Subscribe to waiting list here 👉 designbuddy.io.

Need specific one? Suggest your idea in comment section.

More updates on Twitter.

With excellent cooperation with: Karol Piwowarczyk ❤️.

Maciej Nowak
Maciej Nowak
👋 Having fun with design

More by Maciej Nowak

View profile
    • Like