Redesign Learning Port System

My very first UI design for my school learning port system. The redesign process starts from research and finds out student's problems while using the original web. After that, I found important features that students hope, there are:
- Quick Access to see assignment and Exam schedule
- A Reminder for class
- Students achievements (GPA. Credit, and Attendance)
- Latest School Information
So, I try to solve it with my design :)
I'm looking for your review to make it better. And I really happy to learn from you guys.
Thank you so much.
Have a good day!