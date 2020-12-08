Alifia

Redesign Learning Port System

Alifia
Alifia
  • Save
Redesign Learning Port System green white information system school website school app uiux uiwebdesign uiwebsite website design website webdesign design uxdesign uidesigner uidesign uixdesign uiuxcasestudy web ux ui
Download color palette

My very first UI design for my school learning port system. The redesign process starts from research and finds out student's problems while using the original web. After that, I found important features that students hope, there are:
- Quick Access to see assignment and Exam schedule
- A Reminder for class
- Students achievements (GPA. Credit, and Attendance)
- Latest School Information

So, I try to solve it with my design :)

I'm looking for your review to make it better. And I really happy to learn from you guys.

Thank you so much.

Have a good day!

Alifia
Alifia

More by Alifia

View profile
    • Like