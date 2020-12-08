Fadhil Aqsa

Smilles Script Font

Smilles Script Font design signature handwritten love font magazine t-shirt card elegant handlettering typography calligraphy
Download color palette

Hello Font Lovers...
Smilles is another lovely modern calligraphy typefaces, which is combining the style of classic calligraphy with an modern style. combines from copperplate to contemporary typeface with a dancing baseline, modern and elegant touch. including initial and terminal letters, alternates, and ligatures.

Link Font : Link Font : https://crmrkt.com/W0Vg98
Files Smilles included: OTF,TTF.

Thank you

