Smilles Script Font

Hello Font Lovers...
Smilles is another lovely modern calligraphy typefaces, which is combining the style of classic calligraphy with an modern style. combines from copperplate to contemporary typeface with a dancing baseline, modern and elegant touch. including initial and terminal letters, alternates, and ligatures.
Link Font : Link Font : https://crmrkt.com/W0Vg98
Files Smilles included: OTF,TTF.
Thank you