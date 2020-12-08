Letter c with play icon logo design

👇CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORK

--------------------------------------------------

📩 Say hello Email : helloofahim@gmail.com

Let's Chat: Skype or aim creative

Whatsapp or +8801764998704

FOLLOW ME ON

behance | facebook | twitter | instagram

If you feel good after watching my design then please 'APPRECIATE' my work and Don't forget to 'FOLLOW' me

✍️ Start from sketch

💲 Reasonable price

Thank You :)