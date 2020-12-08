Digital Painting (Portrait)

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey there Dribbblers!
Made this digital painting for Portrait and digital painting study purpose. Used a watercolor brush for painting and texture brush to sketch.
Full project with progress images on my Behance!
Check my Instagram
for regular updates.
