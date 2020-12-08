Fadhil Aqsa

Lovelyou Script Font

Fadhil Aqsa
Fadhil Aqsa
  • Save
Lovelyou Script Font card love handwritten t-shirt handwriting elegant typography magazine handlettering font calligraphy
Download color palette

INTRODUCING
Lovelyou is a font that made the hand by having the character up and down like a dancer. Lovelyou has a very unique style of calligraphy, it is very suitable for use in the work of modern design.

Link Purchase : https://fontbundles.net/meutuwah/15173-lovelyou?ref=C96tpy

File font Include: OTF,TTF.

Fadhil Aqsa
Fadhil Aqsa

More by Fadhil Aqsa

View profile
    • Like