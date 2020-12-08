Social Media Templates

Minimalism - Social Media Template

  
Minimalism - Social Media Template templates design modern fashion blogger blog posts post story stories instagram banner instagram stories instagram post instagram template instagram social media templates template social media pack social media template social media
Download color palette
  1. обложка-5-.jpg
  2. стр-2-(2)-.jpg
  3. стр-4-2-.jpg
  4. стр-5-.jpg
  5. стр-6-2-.jpg

💚🎨💚 Download Link 💚🎨💚​​

Minimalism Instagram template by Digital Breath agency. Create a unique Instagram account and attract new customers!

INCLUDED:

- 24 psd template
- Simple guid in PDF to facilitate the work with templates
- PSD file with posts
- PSD file with stories

