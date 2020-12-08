A smart cloud-based enterprise resource planner with one click integration & automation for all business related features.

NSYNC allows you to manage a series of NPOS(Point of sale) via cloud no matter where they are based. It manages inventory for each site and storage plus sale reports & finance for each unit and a business as a whole.

NSYNC Features

Product & Inventory Management

Store & Warehouse Management

Purchase & Sale Orders

Deals & Promotion Management

Finance & Account Management