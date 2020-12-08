Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ali Mahmood

NSYNC

NSYNC inventory system crm logo graphic design website flat minimal web app ux ui design
A smart cloud-based enterprise resource planner with one click integration & automation for all business related features.

NSYNC allows you to manage a series of NPOS(Point of sale) via cloud no matter where they are based. It manages inventory for each site and storage plus sale reports & finance for each unit and a business as a whole.
NSYNC Features
Product & Inventory Management
Store & Warehouse Management
Purchase & Sale Orders
Deals & Promotion Management
Finance & Account Management

Posted on Dec 8, 2020
