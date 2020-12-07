Good for Sale
Clayio - set of 3d icons for your iPhone | #2 Procreate

Clayio - set of 3d icons for your iPhone | #2 Procreate icon pack icon set iconset render icons blender 3d art 3d animation procreate 3d icon branding animation logo iphone ios app design
Demo icons set

Demo icons set

Hello 👋!

I am currently working on custom icons set for my recent Clayio project.

We want to give your Apple iOS14 icons another, 3D dimension. When I saw Procreate contest, I couldn't not to try. I can't tell how much I adore this software for simplicity and superpowers its gives us. Thank you Procreate ❤️.

#GetCreativeWithProcreate

Fingers crossed for all participants 🤞. Amazing projects soo far.

___________________________________________________

This and other icons will be available to download soon.

Interested in release date of icon set? Subscribe to waiting list here 👉 designbuddy.io.

More updates on Twitter.

With excellent cooperation with: Karol Piwowarczyk ❤️.

👋 Having fun with design

