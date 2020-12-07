Clayio - set of 3d icons for your iPhone | #2 Procreate

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello 👋!
I am currently working on custom icons set for my recent Clayio project.
We want to give your Apple iOS14 icons another, 3D dimension. When I saw Procreate contest, I couldn't not to try. I can't tell how much I adore this software for simplicity and superpowers its gives us. Thank you Procreate ❤️.
#GetCreativeWithProcreate
Fingers crossed for all participants 🤞. Amazing projects soo far.
___________________________________________________
This and other icons will be available to download soon.
Interested in release date of icon set? Subscribe to waiting list here 👉 designbuddy.io.
More updates on Twitter.
With excellent cooperation with: Karol Piwowarczyk ❤️.