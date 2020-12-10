B A H U R 7 8

Donut - Mobile App

B A H U R 7 8
B A H U R 7 8
Hire Me
  • Save
Donut - Mobile App retail app list view app design ui ux uxui food donuts figma ios android ios app android app ui design food app clean ui illustrations colors app product design
Donut - Mobile App retail app list view app design ui ux uxui food donuts figma ios android ios app android app ui design food app clean ui illustrations colors app product design
Donut - Mobile App retail app list view app design ui ux uxui food donuts figma ios android ios app android app ui design food app clean ui illustrations colors app product design
Donut - Mobile App retail app list view app design ui ux uxui food donuts figma ios android ios app android app ui design food app clean ui illustrations colors app product design
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble-Cover.png
  2. Dribbble-Inventory.png
  3. Dribbble-Cover.png
  4. Dribbble-Other_Colors.png

Crispy and creamy concept of mobile application for all doughnuts lovers.

- Product page
- Listing page

B A H U R 7 8
B A H U R 7 8
UI Designer
Hire Me

More by B A H U R 7 8

View profile
    • Like