Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yiğit

Facite - Project Management App

Yiğit
Yiğit
Hire Me
  • Save
Facite - Project Management App task manager mobile ui mobile app design ui mobile design figma task management
Download color palette

Hello Everyone 👋

Here is the onboarding screen for Facite - A task management app
Facite is equipped with features such as creating new tasks, managing teams, managing jobs, invite friends, chat, notifications, and contacts.
There will be more screens coming soon.

I am open to any criticism. What do you think of the design? 🤔

Yiğit
Yiğit
UI/UX Designer.
Hire Me

More by Yiğit

View profile
    • Like