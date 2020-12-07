Facite - Project Management App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Everyone 👋
Here is the onboarding screen for Facite - A task management app
Facite is equipped with features such as creating new tasks, managing teams, managing jobs, invite friends, chat, notifications, and contacts.
There will be more screens coming soon.
I am open to any criticism. What do you think of the design? 🤔