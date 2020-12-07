🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hye dribblers, I hope you are well. Today's work, work was for practice, from a random concept, I hope you like it, and if you don't like it, there is a comment box, Criticism will be welcomed.
Have a project? we are available for a new challenge. Drop a line. Available for Logo Design or Branding Project:
hasan.mahmud5995@gmail.com
You can also follow my other sites 😊
https://www.instagram.com/hasan.mahmud5995/?hl=en
https://www.linkedin.com/in/hasanmahmud-/
