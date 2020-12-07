Ana Steinbach

Poster Maker - Web Product Concept

Poster Maker - Web Product Concept template builder advertising instagram editor white poster creation poster ux design social media fashion concept product design product ui design
Concept made in a 3-day sprint for a template-based poster creator.

UX / UI Process:
1. Understanding the problem
2. Understanding the Users
3. Job-to-be-done
4. User Journey
5. Competitor Analysis
6. Brainstorm and wireframes
7. Product Concept
8. Visual Concept
9. Prototype
10. App Layout

