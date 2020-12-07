Zo_design
Freelanchers HUB

Landing Page Design

Zo_design
Freelanchers HUB
Zo_design for Freelanchers HUB
  • Save
Landing Page Design illustration minimal icon ui hero image vector design landingpage branding illustraion ux web design ui design
Download color palette

Product selling landing page re-design. I designed multiple pages with client requirements. My main challenge was to create a better Ui and UX friendly site where users can find desire products and sign in easily.

Freelanchers HUB
Freelanchers HUB

More by Freelanchers HUB

View profile
    • Like