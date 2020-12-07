Clayio - set of 3d icons for your iPhone | #1 Google Gmail

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey 👋!
We are working on Clayio to give your Apple iOS14 icons another, 3D dimension. We started with Google Gmail but it's just the beginning.
Subscribe to waiting list here 👉 designbuddy.io
More updates on Twitter.
With excellent cooperation with: Karol Piwowarczyk ❤️.