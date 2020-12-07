Good for Sale
Clayio - set of 3d icons for your iPhone | #1 Google Gmail

Clayio - set of 3d icons for your iPhone | #1 Google Gmail iphone gmail google design branding 3d animation animation app render 3d icons design iconography icons pack icon design iconset ios apple icons icon
Clayio 3D App icons for personal devices and commercial projects

$24
Available on designbuddy.io
Good for sale
Hey 👋!

We are working on Clayio to give your Apple iOS14 icons another, 3D dimension. We started with Google Gmail but it's just the beginning.

Subscribe to waiting list here 👉 designbuddy.io

More updates on Twitter.

With excellent cooperation with: Karol Piwowarczyk ❤️.

