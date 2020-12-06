Lila Tretout

Butt and little flowers

Lila Tretout
Lila Tretout
  • Save
Butt and little flowers texture flowers butt posca painting illustrator colorful illustration
Download color palette

🌼 Little butt 🌼

Acrylic and posca, 12 x 12 cm

✨ FOLLOW ME ✨

InstagramBehance

View all tags
Posted on Dec 6, 2020
Lila Tretout
Lila Tretout

More by Lila Tretout

View profile
    • Like