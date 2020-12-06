Meghdeep Sarkar

LAKE

Meghdeep Sarkar
Meghdeep Sarkar
  • Save
LAKE boat nature illustration evening minimal sky lake nature red artwork digitalillustration digital graphic color vector illustrator illustration
Download color palette

The illustration is an experimental work with natural forms and their representation in a minimal style. Keeping thing to the simplest level.

Got a project in mind!
Drop me a mail at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com

You can find me on Instagram at :
https://www.instagram.com/_medeepdraws_/

Meghdeep Sarkar
Meghdeep Sarkar

More by Meghdeep Sarkar

View profile
    • Like