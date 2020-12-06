Hira Riaz🔥
Healthy Food Mobile App-UX/UI Design

Healthy Food Mobile App-UX/UI Design
Hi Dribbble Family!

UpNow Studio is a startup company, helps in providing quality and excellence.

We mold your imagination into reality-based designs. We're a digital studio and are passionate about creating fresh and modern UI.

Working on the food mobile application for one of our clients. Please have look and share your feedback and review.

Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback. 
Stay tuned for more shots.

Thanks for watching.
For work inquiries: upnowstudios@gmail.com

Upnow Studio Accounts | Instagram

Creative and Unique Digital Studio!
