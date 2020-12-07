Sixwines | UI concept

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey, Dribbblers!
During Quarantine, I decided to finalize my best concepts and collect them in solid cases.
Continues to share the concept of Sixwines app. Sixwines allows you to fill your virtual cellar with your favorite wine and order it on autopilot. Here is sign in, home, and product item page.
What do you think about this concept?
