Golang Gopher Sticker pack + kubernetes. Programmer t-shirt

Golang Gopher Sticker pack + kubernetes. Programmer t-shirt
This is the Golang Gopher, Google's Go mascot. This colorful gopher set about magic, Kubernetes, emotions.

The Gopher character is originally created by Renee French. Go (or Golang) is an open-source programming language (yeah, developed at Google), that is Python Meets C++.

Cool gift for programmer, engineer, developer, geek, son, dad, brother, friend, employee, boss, husband, startup, tech gurus, data scientist, student, teacher.

If you want to support me, you can buy my art.
This art on Redbubble - https://www.redbubble.com/people/karinkasvit/shop?artistUserName=karinkasvit&asc=u&collections=2250799&iaCode=all-departments&sortOrder=relevant

Love, Kari

