Golang gopher whale Unicorn. Kubernetes. T-shirt, sticker, gift.

Golang gopher whale Unicorn. Kubernetes.
This is the Golang Gopher, Google's Go mascot.
The Gopher character is originally created by Renee French. Go (or Golang) is an open-source programming language (yeah, developed at Google), that is Python Meets C++.

Cool gift for programmer, engineer, developer, geek, son, dad, brother, friend, employee, boss, husband, startup, tech gurus, data scientist, student, teacher.

Attribution:
Logo Kubernetes - https://github.com/kubernetes/kubernetes/tree/master/logo
and License
https://github.com/kubernetes/kubernetes/blob/master/logo/LICENSE

Posted on Dec 5, 2020
