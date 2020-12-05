Golang gopher whale Unicorn. Kubernetes. T-shirt, sticker, gift.

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
This is the Golang Gopher, Google's Go mascot.
The Gopher character is originally created by Renee French. Go (or Golang) is an open-source programming language (yeah, developed at Google), that is Python Meets C++.
Cool gift for programmer, engineer, developer, geek, son, dad, brother, friend, employee, boss, husband, startup, tech gurus, data scientist, student, teacher.
If you want to support me, you can buy my art.
Attribution:
Logo Kubernetes - https://github.com/kubernetes/kubernetes/tree/master/logo
and License
https://github.com/kubernetes/kubernetes/blob/master/logo/LICENSE