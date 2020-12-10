Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Around / macOS App Icons (production + stage)
They represent our:
* Meeting UI ('turn those circles on')
* Colorful video filters
* Circular avatars
* Connecting small teams (power duos/trios)
* Ringing & communication waves

For your entertainment, attaching also the making-of shot with other versions, where we were trying with Katka & Tom to make an icon that doesn't look like a logo of TOP3 global credit card network :)

Try Around here.

Dec 10, 2020
