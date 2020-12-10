Around / macOS App Icons (production + stage)

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
They represent our:
* Meeting UI ('turn those circles on')
* Colorful video filters
* Circular avatars
* Connecting small teams (power duos/trios)
* Ringing & communication waves
For your entertainment, attaching also the making-of shot with other versions, where we were trying with Katka & Tom to make an icon that doesn't look like a logo of TOP3 global credit card network :)
Try Around here.