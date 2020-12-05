Alexis Bergel

Procreate Icon Redesign

Alexis Bergel
Alexis Bergel
  • Save
Procreate Icon Redesign getcreativewithprocreate procreate sketchapp design redesign app logo icon ipad app branding brand identity
Procreate Icon Redesign getcreativewithprocreate procreate sketchapp design redesign app logo icon ipad app branding brand identity
Procreate Icon Redesign getcreativewithprocreate procreate sketchapp design redesign app logo icon ipad app branding brand identity
Download color palette
  1. Artboard.png
  2. Artboard Copy 3.png
  3. Artboard Copy 2.png

It wasn't easy to redesign Procreate's logo, because it's iconic (and honestly, I think it's perfect).

So, I kept the shape, and tried to give some perspective by playing with the light and colors.

I can't wait to read your feedbacks.

Dribbble playoff video
Rebound of
Give Procreate Your Iconic Touch
By Savage Interactive
Alexis Bergel
Alexis Bergel
CGI Artist

More by Alexis Bergel

View profile
    • Like