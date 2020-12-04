Hannah Baradic

meal plan

Hannah Baradic
Hannah Baradic
Hire Me
  • Save
meal plan design vector ui design made with figma ui mobile ui mobile design mobile app design mobile figma
Download color palette

1. Scan for meals that interest
2. Save recipes
3. Add recipes to meal plan
4. Use the generated shopping list

The only thing left to do is give this project a better name 😉

Hannah Baradic
Hannah Baradic
Hey, I'm a visual designer with a background in Psychology.
Hire Me

More by Hannah Baradic

View profile
    • Like