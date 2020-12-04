Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tom Owen

Linn Alpaca - Logo design

Linn Alpaca - Logo design earth tones logo design suri identity design wool graphic design hand drawn illustration animal breeder art direction logo hand drawn logo alpaca
This logo was created as part of an identity design proposal for an alpaca breeder. After meeting the owner, I sketched a few alpaca heads, then chose one that helped convey brand confidence and pride. These herd animals are known for their soft, warm wool fibers and are fun to interact with.

