Cooking Friend App

Cooking Friend App food apps filter chef learning app kitchen design ux ui recipe app minimalism iphone mobile recipes recipe food app ios food clean. dinner breakfast app
Hello, fellows!
I would like to introduce my new concept - Cooking Friend App. This app will be your best kitchen assistant. Daily recipes and inspirations, smart search with filter, audio recipes and a lot of other interesting things. Cooking Friend App has everything to make cooking your favourite thing.

Made for ScrumLaunch

