Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Laijesh V Kumar

Event Management App Concept- Updated

Laijesh V Kumar
Laijesh V Kumar
Hire Me
  • Save
Event Management App Concept- Updated app design webapp ui design ui white designworkshop clean minimal ui ux design schedule dashboard event event management calendar pastel color assign chart planner
Event Management App Concept- Updated app design webapp ui design ui white designworkshop clean minimal ui ux design schedule dashboard event event management calendar pastel color assign chart planner
Download color palette
  1. BIQ_New_thump.png
  2. BIQ_New.png

Hi Guys, 👋
Updated on my previous shot on an Event management & Scheduler app..
Share your thoughts below and thanks for following!
Contact me laijeshvkumar@gmail.com

Laijesh V Kumar
Laijesh V Kumar
Hi, 👋 Lovely to meet you.
Hire Me

More by Laijesh V Kumar

View profile
    • Like