Online Planner App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

How is it doing, friends? Check out how the Purrweb team designed an Online planner — an app for managing tasks and making plans.

👋🏻 The first thing the user sees on the screen is an illustration with welcome information.

📆 The second screen is a list of tasks and reminders in cards for the selected date, you can also add new tasks and notes, make plans for the near future.

🔔 Third screen — editing tasks. You can change the name, date, and time of each task, configure the task type, set a reminder, and edit the list of participants.

💛 We decided to use the light color scheme and design in pastel colors. This solution makes the design airy, spacious and easy to understand. The main accent color is yellow.

That’s a user-friendly app with a simple and intuitive interface that provides quick and easy task management.

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Alena Kovaleva

