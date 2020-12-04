Online Planner App

Trending designs to inspire you
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
How is it doing, friends? Check out how the Purrweb team designed an Online planner — an app for managing tasks and making plans.
👋🏻 The first thing the user sees on the screen is an illustration with welcome information.
📆 The second screen is a list of tasks and reminders in cards for the selected date, you can also add new tasks and notes, make plans for the near future.
🔔 Third screen — editing tasks. You can change the name, date, and time of each task, configure the task type, set a reminder, and edit the list of participants.
💛 We decided to use the light color scheme and design in pastel colors. This solution makes the design airy, spacious and easy to understand. The main accent color is yellow.
That’s a user-friendly app with a simple and intuitive interface that provides quick and easy task management.
Created by Alena Kovaleva
