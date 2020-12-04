Serendipity Arts Virtual

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Serendipity Virtual is a digital only arts festival, which is exploring the theme of 'The New Normal' after Covid-19, and how it changes our virtual habits and evolves them. I am working on the website for the festival and exploring ideas around the evolution of UI design.
This direction explores how the interface may look like if windows and mac had a vintage baby.
The website is live at https://www.serendipityartsvirtual.com
Check Website | Instagram | Email