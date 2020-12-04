Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Serendipity Arts Virtual

Serendipity Virtual is a digital only arts festival, which is exploring the theme of 'The New Normal' after Covid-19, and how it changes our virtual habits and evolves them. I am working on the website for the festival and exploring ideas around the evolution of UI design.

This direction explores how the interface may look like if windows and mac had a vintage baby.

The website is live at https://www.serendipityartsvirtual.com

Rebound of
Serendipity Virtual Website
By pulak bhatnagar
