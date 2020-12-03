Rahman Haryanto

Reading App

Rahman Haryanto
Rahman Haryanto
  • Save
Reading App reading app ui ux design ui design
Download color palette

Hello! This is my shot about Reading App.
There is 2 screens, the first one is if you clicked the list of topic and you get detailed topic, and the other one is when you scrolling down. It's quite bit simple and I'm sure you can explore more than me hehe.
Thank you!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2020
Rahman Haryanto
Rahman Haryanto

More by Rahman Haryanto

View profile
    • Like