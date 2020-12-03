Yolanda ju

Illustration System Design (58uxd)

Yolanda ju
Yolanda ju
  • Save
Illustration System Design (58uxd) web design pink and blue graphic design cycling drawing uxdesign app people illustration system visual style guide illustration
Illustration System Design (58uxd) web design pink and blue graphic design cycling drawing uxdesign app people illustration system visual style guide illustration
Download color palette
  1. dribbble.jpg
  2. dribbble黄.jpg

插画设计，根据faceteam人物形象设计
https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/ExUP8Zrz1emnMuC-x9NIww
Illustration system design, create design based on the faceteam character image, and design color matching based on the company's brand color extension. I hope you like it

Yolanda ju
Yolanda ju

More by Yolanda ju

View profile
    • Like