fatul zain

logo breakdown

fatul zain
fatul zain
  • Save
logo breakdown ui graphic design minimal typography logo icon design branding
Download color palette

I made this logo for a brand that sells totebags, so I used the bag icon as a logo by adding the letter B which was taken from the brand's front letter and combined into a leaf shape.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2020
fatul zain
fatul zain

More by fatul zain

View profile
    • Like