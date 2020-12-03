Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nenad Milosevic

Korvpressor

Nenad Milosevic
Nenad Milosevic
  • Save
Korvpressor plugin au vst app software sound gui application audio interface design ui
Download color palette

This is Korvpressor by Klevgrand. I had to recreate it because I really love the design. 😍 It's not 100% the same because I felt some details could be improved. Nothing major tho.

Check out the Korvpressor plugin here: https://klevgrand.se/products/korvpressor

✌️

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2020
Nenad Milosevic
Nenad Milosevic

More by Nenad Milosevic

View profile
    • Like