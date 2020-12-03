Trending designs to inspire you
This is Korvpressor by Klevgrand. I had to recreate it because I really love the design. 😍 It's not 100% the same because I felt some details could be improved. Nothing major tho.
Check out the Korvpressor plugin here: https://klevgrand.se/products/korvpressor
✌️