Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Akij Group is one of the largest Bangladeshi industrial conglomerates. The industries under this conglomerate include textiles, tobacco, food & beverage, cement etc.
I've redesigned the current logo for experiment. Basically I tried to make the original logo simple, keeping it's popular look.