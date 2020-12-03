Meghdeep Sarkar

HALF LIGHT

Meghdeep Sarkar
Meghdeep Sarkar
  • Save
HALF LIGHT yellow sky sunlight window plant coffee books desk minimalism urban art interior color vector illustrator illustration
Download color palette

The illustration is a representation of my work desk, on which every evening warm sunrays bids goodbye before hiding behind the buildings. Its that time of the day when I feel comfortable looking out, enjoy the fading rays and setting my mind free.

Got a project in mind!
Drop me a mail at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com

You can find me on Instagram at :
https://www.instagram.com/_medeepdraws_/

Meghdeep Sarkar
Meghdeep Sarkar

More by Meghdeep Sarkar

View profile
    • Like