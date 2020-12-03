Game Market Design

Hello World!

I just made Game Market User Interface for mobile app. If you had any thoughts or suggestion/feedback through my post, please comment on the section below. Also you can rate my artwork if you wanted to.

Don't hesitate to comment or ask me anything. Follow me to discuss project or sort of UI/UX things. Thank You

You can ask me on veebidari@gmail.com or simply follow my other social media: https://instagram.com/vee_ui