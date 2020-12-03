Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Martin Max

Martin Max
Martin Max - Logo Concept
Martin Max is the next influencer fashion brand.

Concept: -
Letter M+M 
- Connection with style 
- Choice for everyone
Currently open for feedback.

Interested in working with me? 

I'm currently open for new freelance opportunities:
contact@creativetrick.com
hijemswood@gmail.com

