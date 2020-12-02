Mohamed El-Tobgy

Tower Defence

Tower Defence vector towerdefence stickers sticker lowpolyart lowpoly gamedesign gameart game art blendermarket 3d illustrations mobilegames tower blender dribbble games design illustration colorful cartoon
Blender Study 7 For along time now I have been obssessed with tower defence games, So I Really got inspired by this nice concept by Arina-Kirilova, so i decided to recreate it in blender and cycles. 🗼🌴🪓💣

