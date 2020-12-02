Zuzana Mrázová

Zilinska strojarina

Zilinska strojarina heroes campaign university school presentation illustration colorful color branding website ux web design
Landing page, for the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering of the University of Žilina, which provides all the information for those interested in studying at this faculty and to attract those who did not yet know that they want to study there :).

https://zilinskastrojarina.sk

