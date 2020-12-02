RoloStudios
Rubicon LEED house

Rubicon LEED house illustration art graphic design motion graphics inspiration gif zero waste green building house after effects 2d social media post asset digital design design
Hey Dribbble people! Did you know that green buildings can simnifically help cut down on waste, while also opening the door to new revenue possibilities?
Animation made for Rubicon

