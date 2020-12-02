Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
BBL Icons

BBL Icons circular round goggles idea spark workshop event icons hammer forge anvil retro iron
More elements of the visual identity project for this event taking place during March 2021 in St.Augustine, Florida.

Developed with Ashley Paul Swanson and Design Extensions agency.

More info here:
https://www.businessbuilderslive.com

Posted on Dec 2, 2020
Logo designer. Author of +800 logos worldwide. Let's work!
