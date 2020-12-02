Pauline D.

Indian Summer webstore preview

Indian Summer webstore preview web typogaphy inspiration modern landing page ecommerce aftereffects animation motion ui transitions transition craft cosmetics handmade video
  1. slides wavy.mp4
  2. Монтажная область – 3.png
  3. Монтажная область – 6.png
  4. Монтажная область – 8.png

Quick preview of the website concept for the lovely Ukrainian handmade cosmetics manufacturer - Indian Summer Store

https://www.instagram.com/indiansummer.store/ 🌿🌿🌿

What do you think, guys?

