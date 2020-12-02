Oyasim Ahmed Naeem

Pet adoption app

Oyasim Ahmed Naeem
Oyasim Ahmed Naeem
  • Save
Pet adoption app pet adopt app design pet adoption app pet adoption pet app uiuxdesign design ui clean design uiux delivery app best design ui design online shop app
Download color palette

Hello Guys.
For many of us, 🐕pets are like part of the family member.
This time we’ve designed a pet adoption app based on one of our client requests.
We have designed it in a user-friendly way to keep the users engaged.
Press L if you like this design and feel free to share your thoughts
DudeShape

Instagram | Behance

Oyasim Ahmed Naeem
Oyasim Ahmed Naeem

More by Oyasim Ahmed Naeem

View profile
    • Like