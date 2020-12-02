Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alexey Savitskiy

Mobile bank app

Alexey Savitskiy
Alexey Savitskiy
Hire Me
  • Save
Mobile bank app finances bank finance mobile app graph chart statistics dashboard interface app ux ui
Download color palette

Sup,
check this mesh)

Press "L" if you like it!

Cheers!

You want to work with me or just say hello?
alexey@savitskiy.design 👈

Also follow me on Behance | Instagram | Facebook

Alexey Savitskiy
Alexey Savitskiy
Available for new projects ✌️
Hire Me

More by Alexey Savitskiy

View profile
    • Like