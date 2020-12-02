Trending designs to inspire you
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hey, guys! Check out our recent attempt to design a Yoga & Meditation app — app for viewing and video lessons of yoga and spiritual practice 🧘🏻♀️
🎐 The first screen is the feedback screen after completing the lesson. The second screen contains a detailed description of the lesson: title, video, subject tags, trainer's name, and description.
🌬 The color palette was provided by the client, they associate it with purity and spirituality.
🧘🏻♂ The whole point of it — the ability to bring your body and spiritual state in order, without leaving home.
Created by Julia Vakulenko
