Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Purrweb UI

Yoga & Meditation App

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Yoga & Meditation App mindfulness wellness meditation app yoga app meditation yoga startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Yoga & Meditation App mindfulness wellness meditation app yoga app meditation yoga startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Yoga & Meditation App mindfulness wellness meditation app yoga app meditation yoga startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble Shot.png
  2. Dribbble Tools.png
  3. CTA Dribbble.png

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hey, guys! Check out our recent attempt to design a Yoga & Meditation app — app for viewing and video lessons of yoga and spiritual practice 🧘🏻‍♀️

🎐 The first screen is the feedback screen after completing the lesson. The second screen contains a detailed description of the lesson: title, video, subject tags, trainer's name, and description.

🌬 The color palette was provided by the client, they associate it with purity and spirituality.

🧘🏻‍♂ The whole point of it — the ability to bring your body and spiritual state in order, without leaving home.

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Julia Vakulenko

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like