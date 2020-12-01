Pizza Angel Home Page

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Here's my first rebound for dribbble's weekly design challenge! It's a very loose concept for a Pizza restaurant's website. It's heavily inspired by Seamless, with my own touch of whimsy. I'm trying to think about how I'd like to see my illustration work incorporated into functional designs. I had some ideas to play with animated clouds in the background for this home page but, time was an issue here.