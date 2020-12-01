Kayla Alarcon

Kayla Alarcon
Kayla Alarcon
Pizza Angel Home Page
Here's my first rebound for dribbble's weekly design challenge! It's a very loose concept for a Pizza restaurant's website. It's heavily inspired by Seamless, with my own touch of whimsy. I'm trying to think about how I'd like to see my illustration work incorporated into functional designs. I had some ideas to play with animated clouds in the background for this home page but, time was an issue here.

Kayla Alarcon
Kayla Alarcon

