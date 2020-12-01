Good for Sale
Peterdraw Studio

Foodia - Food Delivery iOS App Template

Peterdraw Studio
Peterdraw Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Foodia - Food Delivery iOS App Template user interface ui foodie beverage ordering order app modern ios app ios design app design ios app chicken food recipe food menu delivery app tracking app food and drink food app delivery food

Foodia - Food Delivery iOS App Template

Price
$16
Buy now
Available on peterdraw.co
Good for sale
Foodia - Food Delivery iOS App Template
Download color palette

Foodia - Food Delivery iOS App Template

Price
$16
Buy now
Available on peterdraw.co
Good for sale
Foodia - Food Delivery iOS App Template

Foodia is a food delivery app template. We made this template for iOS app UI design.

This template is ideal for a food delivery app, restaurant app, modern food app, and any food app. Make your app design looks stunning and eye-catching using this template.

--------------------------------------------
Let's get in touch!
--------------------------------------------
Work with us: hello@peterdraw.co
Download this template on our shop

Peterdraw Studio
Peterdraw Studio
Hello! We’re a growing family of UI and Graphic Designers
Hire Us

More by Peterdraw Studio

View profile
    • Like