Steve Vorass

Jake Single Release

Steve Vorass
Steve Vorass
Hire Me
  • Save
Jake Single Release
Download color palette

Artwork for a single release for a very nostalgic, well-written country song by Jake called "Somewhere Else". Over the phone, Jake told me about a house that was falling down near a big tree in a country field. I wanted to capture this moment and show it as a memory so I placed the photo in a distressed polaroid and adjusted the saturation on a grungy stone colored background and then added some simple decorative items that seemed to fit the sound of this song, Big things are ahead for this very talented young man. I am honored to be a part of this release. Congrats Jake!

Posted on Dec 1, 2020
Steve Vorass
Steve Vorass
My passion is rooted in music translated with art and code.
Hire Me

More by Steve Vorass

View profile
    • Like