Jake Single Release

Artwork for a single release for a very nostalgic, well-written country song by Jake called "Somewhere Else". Over the phone, Jake told me about a house that was falling down near a big tree in a country field. I wanted to capture this moment and show it as a memory so I placed the photo in a distressed polaroid and adjusted the saturation on a grungy stone colored background and then added some simple decorative items that seemed to fit the sound of this song, Big things are ahead for this very talented young man. I am honored to be a part of this release. Congrats Jake!