In this illustration, I tried to bring a feeling of completeness. We think that life would get better only when we meet the perfect someone or once we hit that particular goal. But we should just take a moment and appreciate now. You're exactly where you should be. By obsessing over what you don't have you're not giving yourself the chance to feel content with what you have. The only think you need is your love for yourself.
