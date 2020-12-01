Daniel Bodea / Kreatank

kingstar

Daniel Bodea / Kreatank
Daniel Bodea / Kreatank
Hire Me
  • Save
kingstar crown kreatank night symbol mark royal flat creative negative space stars star logo design logo queen regal king
kingstar crown kreatank night symbol mark royal flat creative negative space stars star logo design logo queen regal king
Download color palette
  1. drbl 1.png
  2. drbl 2.png

Kingstar logo concept

For a project reach out to me at
daniel@kreatank.com

To see more of my work go to
Kreatank.com l Behance l Instagram l Facebook l Twitter

Daniel Bodea / Kreatank
Daniel Bodea / Kreatank
Creative Studio specialized in logo and branding
Hire Me

More by Daniel Bodea / Kreatank

View profile
    • Like